President Trump on Wednesday vetoed the $740 billion defense bill.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed both houses of Congress with veto proof supermajorities.

This comes as no surprise because President Trump last week said he would veto the bill because it would not allow for removal of our military from other countries.

Will Congress vote to override President Trump?

Some GOPers say they support the defense bill, but will stand by President Trump and vote to sustain the veto.

