President Trump on Wednesday vetoed the $740 billion defense bill.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed both houses of Congress with veto proof supermajorities.

This comes as no surprise because President Trump last week said he would veto the bill because it would not allow for removal of our military from other countries.

I will Veto the Defense Bill, which will make China very unhappy. They love it. Must have Section 230 termination, protect our National Monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands. Thank you! https://t.co/9rI08S5ofO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020

Will Congress vote to override President Trump?

Some GOPers say they support the defense bill, but will stand by President Trump and vote to sustain the veto.

5) The veto override votes will be a test for some GOPers. Some say they support the defense bill, but will stand by the President and vote to sustain the veto — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 23, 2020

