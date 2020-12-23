https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/23/just-take-the-l-bro-washington-posts-writer-for-the-department-of-satire-is-pretty-sure-he-recognizes-satire-when-he-sees-it/

Dave Jorgenson is described in his biography on the Washington Post’s website as editor and writer for “The Department of Satire,” but maybe he should stick to being the paper’s TikTok guy. He’s certain that Jack Posobiec’s tweet on the COVID-19 vaccine was real and that he was serious, but he’s doing a lot of heavy lifting trying to convince people he didn’t misread some satire.

We didn’t read it that way, but go on.

“To those who believe he was joking” sounds like a hedge, like “vagina-owners” or “people who bleed.”

If you want a real anti-vaxxer, just check in with the TDS-afflicted Jim Carrey, or maybe do a follow-up on Kamala Harris doubts about a vaccine developed under a Trump administration.

