Dave Jorgenson is described in his biography on the Washington Post’s website as editor and writer for “The Department of Satire,” but maybe he should stick to being the paper’s TikTok guy. He’s certain that Jack Posobiec’s tweet on the COVID-19 vaccine was real and that he was serious, but he’s doing a lot of heavy lifting trying to convince people he didn’t misread some satire.

The anti-vaxxers went so far right, they looped around and invented vaccinations pic.twitter.com/yD4mIqmsVs — Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) December 23, 2020

It’s real and he’s serious https://t.co/fHl6DsuYhn — Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) December 23, 2020

We didn’t read it that way, but go on.

It reminds me of those Flat Earthers accidentally proving the Earth is round in the ‘Behind the Curve’ documentary by performing scientifically sound experiments — Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) December 23, 2020

I can’t imagine the cognitive dissonance happening right now in his head pic.twitter.com/0GHsfsaU6G — Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) December 23, 2020

To those who believe he was joking – I’m glad we agree vaccinations are effective! — Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) December 23, 2020

“To those who believe he was joking” sounds like a hedge, like “vagina-owners” or “people who bleed.”

There, there. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 23, 2020

This could be one of the greatest faceplants in the history of Twitter. Well done, bro! — Penso 🇨🇦🦃🍗 (Sir/Mr./Docter/Your Highness/King) (@JohnnyPenso) December 23, 2020

Sarcasm. It’s a thing. — Isabelle Marie (@Isabellex333) December 23, 2020

This guy still doesn’t get it… — Kathie Bedwell (@theMrsBedwell) December 23, 2020

He just keeps digging. pic.twitter.com/LLNCyvhXZB — CBeerD Genie (@BobBertrandCBD) December 23, 2020

He *was* joking, and they *are* effective. — rip norton (@Rippernorton) December 23, 2020

He was joking, and vaccines are effective. Either you’re disingenuously claiming he wasn’t joking for the retweets, or you’re pushing him intentionally. Either way, you’re manipulative. — Landon Satterfield (@lsatterfield) December 23, 2020

He’s making Jack look really smart in comparison. — CBeerD Genie (@BobBertrandCBD) December 23, 2020

I smell a Pulitzer here. — Von Ketteler (@IbnKhaldune) December 23, 2020

It actually is a joke, and a very old one at that. This has been going around for years. — Bluegrass Brittany Decks The Halls 🎄☃️ (@BrittanyWebb85) December 23, 2020

Read his timeline right now if you don’t believe us. that tweet was intended to make you look foolish and it completely worked. — StormyH ⛈☔️🤙🏻 (@SoNotWright) December 23, 2020

Fantasy dunk evaporates. pic.twitter.com/MNDXkoI3d7 — Children Of The Dust (@Me2S3M) December 23, 2020

He was joking. It’s time to delete. — #1 Biden Fan (@JoeDimagio10) December 23, 2020

He was joking. He is also pro vax. Just take the L. You’re the one that didn’t get it. — Joe Ball King Toad Inc. (@Comicartmaster1) December 23, 2020

“To those who believe he was joking…” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WPcEK69aCb — Iva (@IvaMonki) December 23, 2020

It’s literally everyone but you and a few idiots horrified by the thought of purposely injecting the virus. Just take the L, bro. — Roman Candle (@Roman__Candle) December 23, 2020

@reidspeed this calls for the best gif in the whole world pic.twitter.com/B0d3yujTQZ — Tom Finster (@tomfinstermusic) December 23, 2020

I think I understand sarcasm pretty well. This wasn’t sarcasm, as for it to be sarcasm, there needs to be context, otherwise it’s just a sentence. If you both think that was funny (and sarcastic), you are sorely mistaken. — Pim Verschueren (@PimPGA) December 23, 2020

Uh oh guys the Sarcasm Police logged on https://t.co/U0f9LkGAzF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 23, 2020

Sarchasm: (n.) the giant gulf between the sarcastic comment and the person who doesn’t get it. — Clegg Ivey (@cleggerama) December 23, 2020

@JackPosobiec won the Nobel Peace Prize for his invention of sarcasm and vaccines. He will be on the cover or TIME next month. — THE Black Colonel (@forensicaccoun8) December 23, 2020

This tweet/thread is basically peak midwit https://t.co/yXClgy0amm — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 23, 2020

This tweet from @JackPosobiec has done a lot to expose midwits, “journalists,” and political activists (I apologize from triple repetition) who cannot process sarcasm for either cognitive or political reasons. https://t.co/YSK4bSsmcn — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) December 23, 2020

If you want a real anti-vaxxer, just check in with the TDS-afflicted Jim Carrey, or maybe do a follow-up on Kamala Harris doubts about a vaccine developed under a Trump administration.

