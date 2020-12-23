https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hospital-christmas-children-holiday/2020/12/23/id/1002946

The loneliness of spending the holiday season in the hospital has been alleviated by people in the public sector sending cards of cheer to isolated patients. Most hospitals do not allow visitors during the pandemic, so patients are often without support from loved ones. Luckily, many hospitals are reaching out to adults, organizations, and school children, asking them to send cards to perk the patients up.

According to ABC News, South Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, New Jersey sent out a request for cards in November and received 1,000 replies. They included store-bought greeting cards and charming home-made versions from children made of construction paper.

Healthcare experts predict a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitals are filling up quickly across the nation, forcing more Americans to spend the holiday season alone. Hospitals are therefore reaching out to the community for help.

Care New England received more than 5,000 cards for patients and staff for its facilities. According to ABC News, a 12-year-old Arizona body and his brother created Project Smile and gathered 2,400 cards for hospitalized patients.

According to TODAY, assisted living centers as well as hospitals would welcome cards, drawings, and letters to help cheer up their residents.

“This makes an enormous difference to our residents,” said Nancy Ludin, executive director of the Jewish Pavilion in Altamonte Spring, Florida. “It tells them we are thinking of them, we care about them, and we are anxious to see them again. This is a great way to teach our kids how to be compassionate and kind during this time.”

