Actor Kirk Cameron led a large Tuesday night protest of far-left California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order — and it took place in a mall parking lot with not one Molotov cocktail, baseball bat, or metal baton in sight.

In fact, the group marked the truly peaceful protest by singing Christmas carols.

Image source: KCBS-TV video screenshot

What are the details?

More than 150 people met in the parking lot of the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks around 5:30 p.m., KCBS-TV reported. The station made sure to emphasize that “many were not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines.”

Image source: KCBS-TV video screenshot

Image source: KCBS-TV video screenshot

In a social media video posted prior to the event, Cameron said, “I personally think that a virus will go right through and will not stop at a piece of paper on your face with rubber bands around your ears.”

Image source: KCBS-TV video screenshot

KCBS added that it wasn’t the first such protest from the “Growing Pains” actor, who held a similar caroling event Dec. 13 that also drew hundreds of people.

One local health official told the station Tuesday’s demonstration could cost lives.

“Some super-spreading events end up in people dying,” Dr. Suman Radnakrishna of Dignity Health California Medical Center in Los Angeles told KCBS, adding that she prefers folks wait a little while longer before gathering normally again. She added that “this is just for the season. The vaccines are coming, if we can just wait it out. Easter will hopefully be a different story.”

The Oaks Mall told the station in an online statement that it wasn’t supporting the event: “We do not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue.”

More from KCBS:

The demonstration comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the regional stay-at-home order imposed for the entire 11-county Southern California region will almost assuredly be extended beyond the Dec. 28 expiration date. The order initially took effect on Dec. 7.

“We are likely, I think it’s pretty self-evident, going to need to extend those regional dates,” Newsom said, according to the station. “Based upon all the data and based upon all these trend lines, it is very likely based on those current trends that we’ll need to extend that stay at home order, [which] you recall was a three-week order when we announced it.”

KCBS said gatherings similar to Tuesday’s have been taking place across the country since Dec. 6, adding that traction was gained in California when Cameron encouraged peacefully protesting with song.

The station noted at the end of its segment that there were a few arguments and heckling from people driving by at Tuesday’s event.

