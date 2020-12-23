https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-pandemic-cameron/2020/12/23/id/1002976

Actor Kirk Cameron on Wednesday defended organizing Christmas carols in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates and said he consulted with doctors at Oxford University and Harvard University before holding the events.

Cameron has hosted mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, including one Sunday night to sing Christmas carols outside The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Many attendees were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“I live in Hollywood where perception is not always reality and what I’m seeing is much of the press is painting a picture of what we’re doing that’s not lining up with what’s actually happening,” Cameron said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“So, I’m in touch with doctors … I consult doctors from Harvard University, Dr. Gupta from Oxford University and the great Barrington declaration is a great resource. …

“They basically say the psychological mental harm that’s being done because of the lockdowns is far worse than the COVID virus itself and that there is immunity in community and devastation in isolation. So they recommend a different approach and I’m following these experts’ advice.”

Cameron also said he wasn’t going to police people wearing masks.

“We shouldn’t be having a mask Gestapo and a distance monitoring growing on when people are not grown adults, they’re not babies. They can make choices for their own health. And that’s so important. We’ve got to remember that.”

