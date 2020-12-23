https://www.dailywire.com/news/klobuchar-fumes-at-trump-wanting-bigger-stimulus-checks-an-attack-on-every-american-trying-to-burn-this-country-down

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) fumed at President Donald Trump late on Tuesday night after he demanded that Americans get bigger stimulus checks. Trump, said the former Democratic presidential candidate, was “literally” trying to destroy the country.

Klobuchar made the remarks during an interview on MSNBC in response to Trump saying earlier in the evening that he wanted Americans to get significantly larger stimulus checks. “I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said in a video that he posted online. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked Klobuchar what she thought of the remarks that Trump made during the video, to which she responded, “I kept thinking tonight while these pardons are an attack on our very democracy, this is an attack on every American, people who are struggling to get by right now, out of work, whose unemployment, the unemployment is going to basically end the day after Christmas if this doesn’t pass.”

“People who are out of work, people who need the help, the vaccine distribution is in this, $30 billion, these vaccines are not going to just parachute into a small town in the middle of Minnesota,” she continued. “We need the help for the states to get the vaccines out, and he is literally undermining our entire effort on testing and vaccine distribution. This was a hard-fought negotiation. Of course you’re right, Democrats were pushing for more funds for the individual payments, but in the end, this was a negotiation, and he knows very well, we’re reaching the end here with the unemployment, with our small businesses can’t take it anymore.”

“It is the second biggest stimulus in the history of America and for him to turn this down, obviously we have the votes to override his veto,” she concluded. “But he should not being doing this right now when his own treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was involved in the negotiations from beginning to end. He is literally trying to burn this country down on his way out as I said at the beginning.”

Klobuchar’s attack on the president for wanting to increase the size of the stimulus checks clashes with some other Democrats’ responses. Reps. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) both appeared to rush to try to suggest that they should get credit for Trump wanting the larger package. Trump explicitly attacked Democrats during his remarks, saying, “Democrats cruelly blocked COVID relief legislation in an effort to advance their extreme left-wing agenda and influence the election.”

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both rushed to claim that Trump had come around and agreed to give to Americans what they had wanted.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

“We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it,” Schumer wrote on Twitter. “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need. Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again.”

However, Pelosi praised this week a $900 billion that gave out $600 checks to Americans as “significant,” which comes after she rejected a $1.8 trillion offer from the administration before the election that CNBC said included stimulus checks of $1,200 for adults and $1,000 per child.

