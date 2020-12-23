https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/23/kudos-lets-all-give-the-nyt-props-for-having-the-moral-fortitude-to-withdraw-pulitzer-prize-entry-that-didnt-meet-their-rigorous-standards/
About The Author
Related Posts
Xavier Becerra, Joe Biden's reported pick for HHS, is a MAJOR #MeToo headache for Kamala Harris
December 6, 2020
WTF? Nikole Hannah-Jones and WaPo's Eugene Scott bond over their mutual racist disgust for conservative minority voters
November 4, 2020
We can't EVEN with this: Bill Clinton's rationale for why McConnell SHOULDN'T fill RBG's seat BACKFIRES hilariously (watch)
September 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy