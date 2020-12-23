https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/liberal-democrats-support-trumps-plan-increase-payments-2000/

President Trump will veto Democrats’ COVID relief bill.

Democrats’ bill has billions of wasteful spending — it only gave Americans $600.

In his speech, President Trump demanded $2,000 for hard-working Americans.

JUST IN: President @realDonaldTrump says the coronavirus relief bill is a “DISGRACE” with a lot of wasteful spending, calls for direct payments to be increased from $600 to $2000.#VETO pic.twitter.com/0YDHUHtWBF — WW News 🚨 (@WW_NEWS_) December 23, 2020

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

President Trump gave an address Tuesday evening from the White House on the COVID relief bill in which he called on Congress to redo the $900 billion, 5593 pages long bill passed Monday night after months of negotiations by providing payments to Americans of $2000 per adult or $4000 per couple. The bill passed by the House and Senate contains payments of only $600 per adult American but giving up to $1800 for the families of illegal aliens married to American citizens. The address was posted to Twitter.

Now this: Liberal Democrats have come out in support of increasing payments to $2,000.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Let’s do it. @RashidaTlaib and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks, so it’s ready to go. Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation. We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down. https://t.co/GprwrUPali pic.twitter.com/nFFs1ExqCK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 23, 2020

Bernie Sanders:

That’s great! I first introduced a bill to provide a $2,000 direct payment with @SenKamalaHarris & @EdMarkey 7 months ago. Now, Mr. President, get Mitch McConnell and your Republican friends to stop opposing it and we can provide working class Americans with $2,000. Let’s do it. https://t.co/fKvqBsqM0k — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 23, 2020

Rashida Tlaib:

Me and @AOC have the amendment ready. Send the bill back, and we will put in the $2,000 we’ve been fighting for that your party has been blocking. pic.twitter.com/GGXtJt77D9 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 23, 2020

Ayanna Pressley:

The Occupant of the White House taking a hard line in support of what Progressives have been fighting for, literally all year, to spite McConnell. Honestly, whatever gets my constituents survival checks. People’s lives are at stake. Survival checks now. pic.twitter.com/FsADptgffS — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 23, 2020

Ilhan Omar:

Mitch don’t be the only reason people don’t get $2000, let’s do this. https://t.co/yuvsYUQX6m — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 23, 2020

The government shut down the economy, and people need help.

Is it Mitch or Pelosi standing in the way?

