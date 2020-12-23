https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/22/lindsey-graham-joe-biden-former-friend-personal-disappointment-hunter-biden/

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham responded to President-elect Joe Biden calling Graham, his former friend, a “personal disappointment.”

“Lindsey’s been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his,” Biden told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert last Thursday before expressing his desire to be able to work with Republican House and Senate leadership.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Graham for his reaction during a Tuesday morning interview.

WATCH:

“We’re not going to live in a country where the Trumps get looked at, you know, from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed,” said Graham. “I like Joe Biden, I like Jill. This is not easy. Hunter Biden’s had all kind of problems, but I can promise you that what I’m asking for needs to be done. We’re not going to give the Democrats a pass.”

“What happened here is that Hunter Biden took advantage of his position of being the vice president’s son,” he continued. “I’m disappointed that Joe Biden let this happen, and he obviously is pretty much clueless. He says he didn’t know that Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board, the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine when Joe Biden was in charge of dealing with corruption.”

“He has a lot to answer for,” Graham added. “It’s not personal. It breaks my heart that this happened, but I’m hell-bent on making sure we live in a country where everybody gets looked at when there’s a reason.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell: GOP Win In Georgia Will Guarantee Biden ‘Will Be A Moderate’)

Graham earlier took issue with Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision to not appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, arguing that the ongoing investigation would be “swept under the rug” in the next administration.