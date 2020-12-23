https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/12/22/graham-will-all-due-respect-we-need-a-special-counsel-for-hunter-biden-n2581980

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is pushing back on Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision not to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s shady foreign dealings on behalf of his family.

“To the extent that there is an investigation I think it’s being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the Department and to this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a Special Counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” Barr said during a press conference at the Justice Department Monday. “I’m hoping that the next administration handles that matter responsibly.”

The question for the country is: to what extent did Hunter Biden and his family have problematic business dealings with China, Russia, and other nations which could impact the Biden administration’s foreign policy? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 21, 2020

Some investigative body needs to take a broader view beyond the tax issue. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 21, 2020

During an interview with Fox and Friends Tuesday morning, Graham further explained his reasoning.

“Number one, I think Bill Barr did a great job as Attorney General. He tried to clean up the Department of Justice and FBI that became a mess. The Crossfire Hurricane debacle, Durham is still investigating that. But as to Hunter Biden, you have a U.S. Attorney in Delaware that is looking at tax fraud but he’s not looking at his overseas dealings, Hunter Biden’s dealings in the Ukraine and China and other countries,” Graham said. “I want somebody to look at all the overseas activity of Hunter Biden, see if this compromised the foreign policy of President Biden, if he gets to be president, and the guy in Delaware doesn’t have that mandate so I respectfully disagree. If it were up to me, I would take the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and give him the entire Hunter Biden portfolio so he could look at everything Hunter Biden did throughout the world, which is pretty massive, industrial-sized influence peddling. I think we need a special counsel because I worry that what Hunter Biden did may have compromised our ability to effectively wage foreign policy.”







