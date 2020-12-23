https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531511-louisiana-rep-elect-in-intensive-care-after-covid-19-diagnosis

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.), who was hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, has been transferred to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Louisiana, a spokesperson for Letlow confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

The congressman-elect is now in stable condition in the ICU at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, La. He is receiving the antiviral medication remdesivir and steroids to help combat the virus, according to G.E. Ghali, chancellor of the Shreveport Academic Medical Center.

Letlow tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and was admitted to St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., the following day as a “precaution,” according to Andrew Bautsch, a spokesman for the Louisiana Republican.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letlow won the Pelican State’s 5th District seat during the Dec. 5 runoff race.

President TrumpDonald TrumpGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Pelosi responds to Trump: Let’s push for K checks ‘this week’ MORE and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump attacks Thune: ‘He will be primaried in 2022’ Trump pardons individuals charged in Russia probe, ex-GOP lawmakers Acting US Attorney overseeing Giuliani, Bannon probes to stay on MORE both received remdesivir during their COVID-19 infections. However, the World Health Organization recommended against it as a treatment for the virus in November due to a lack of evidence that it increases survival rates among COVID-19 patients.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Bautsch, the spokesman said that Letlow and his family deeply appreciate the medical care he has gotten and are “thankful for all of the prayers and support they continue to receive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

