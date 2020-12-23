https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/mandatory-diversity-training-discourages-saying-lives-matter/

(CAMPUS REFORM) — In August, Oklahoma University announced that “all students, faculty, and staff’ would be required to enroll in diversity, equity and inclusion training.

University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz also informed the OU community of the mandatory training in an email on August 27, stating that “this training is just one component of our deliberate, multi-year plan to emerge as an institution where all members feel equally respected, valued, and welcomed.” He wrote that OU has seen “threats” of racism “just as we’ve seen across the country.”

The training includes various surveys and quizzes that are used to teach students about diversity, inclusion, oppression, privilege, and more.

