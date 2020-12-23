https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunterbiden-whitaker-burisma-emails/2020/12/23/id/1002982

The latest reports saying the FBI was examining Hunter Biden emails showing alleged exploitation of his status as the then-vice president’s son with a Ukrainian gas company is just the “tip of the iceberg,” according to Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax TV.

Whitaker joined host Grant Stinchfield on Wednesday’s Stinchfield and was asked about emails obtained by Just the News connecting the Bidens to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

“One of the interesting things in my life experiences being a U.S. attorney for 5 1/2 years and then being chief of staff and then acting attorney general, I always know what’s publicly available is only the tip of the iceberg as to what the federal investigators have access to,” Whitaker said. “So, I’m sure they’re looking at more than just this email, some of these other facts that we know are available publicly.”

Whitaker said the mainstream media failed in not doing as the New York Post did in reporting the emails before the November election.

The younger Biden joined the board of Burisma in 2014, around the time his father, then Vice President Joe Biden, was helping conduct the Obama administration’s foreign policy with Ukraine.

“This investigation has been going on for months and I think the Department of Justice is well-positioned to get to the bottom of it,” Whitaker said. “There’s no doubt these activities, as we’ve known all along, his involvement with Burisma doesn’t smell good. The question is, was there criminal activity? I think that’s ultimately going to be up to the Department of Justice and the attorney general, whoever that is at the time to make that decision.”

Whitaker added he supported the DOJ and how it conducts investigations, sometimes covertly.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Related Stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

