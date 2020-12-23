https://www.theblaze.com/news/maxine-waters-trump-marched-out-of-white-house

Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) said that if President Donald Trump doesn’t leave the White House by the time his term is over, he should be “marched out of there” — possibly by the military or the Secret Service.

In an MSNBC interview Tuesday, the California congresswoman said, “We want him out, and we keep hearing these rumors about everything that he’s doing to try and stay in. We’ve even heard rumors that he said he’s not leaving. We want him out, and to tell you the truth, I don’t know exactly what you do with the president who has lost an election, and you have a new person who’s been elected to the presidency, and the old president is not wanting to leave. I don’t know what you do.”

She continued, “My understanding, or what I would like to do, is I would like to see him marched out of there. … I don’t know whether it’s the Secret Service or whether it’s military or what have you, but he can’t stay. He can’t claim, you know, ownership of the White House. He doesn’t want to leave, and he’s doing everything possible, including talking about martial war [sic], et cetera, et cetera. We want him out of there. I know Nancy Pelosi is counting down the hours. She told me that also.”

Waters’ declarations aren’t terribly surprising given the rhetoric she’s spewed during Trump’s time in office. Perhaps her most infamous moment came in 2018 when she openly encouraged her supporters to harass and maybe even attack members of Trump’s administration.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said in a speech.

Earlier this year she also said the Minneapolis police officer whose knee pressed into George Floyd’s neck “enjoyed doing what he was doing” and was out to kill that day. “I believe sometimes some of these officers leave home thinking, ‘I’m gonna get me one today.’ And I think this is his one,” Waters said.

Prior to the election, Waters blasted conservative black voters and said she’d “never, ever forgive them” for voting for Trump.

