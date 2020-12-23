https://www.dailywire.com/news/maxine-waters-wants-trump-marched-out-of-white-house

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Tuesday that she hopes President Donald Trump is forcibly “marched out” of the White House on Inauguration Day.

Responding to a quote from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in which she said that she plans to pull Trump out of the White House “by his hair, his little hands, and his feet” if he refuses to leave, Waters said on MSNBC that she was unsure of the proper protocol regarding a president who has lost an election but refuses to leave.

“We keep hearing these rumors about everything that he’s doing to try and stay in,” Waters said. “We’ve even heard rumors that he’s said he’s not leaving. We want him out and, to tell you the truth, I don’t know exactly what you with a president who has lost an election, and you have a new person who’s been elected to the presidency, and the old president is not wanting to leave. I don’t know what you do.”

“My understanding, or what I would like to do, is I would like to see him marched out of there,” Waters continued. “I don’t know whether it’s the Secret Service or whether it’s military or what have you, but he can’t stay. He can’t claim, you know, ownership of the White House. He doesn’t want to leave, and he’s doing everything possible, including talking about martial [law], et cetera, et cetera. We want him out of there, and I know Nancy Pelosi is counting down the hours. She told me that also.”

Waters has used forceful language before to express her opposition to Trump and his supporters, going so far as to encourage people in 2018 to publicly harass members to Trump’s cabinet.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” Waters said at the time. “And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents.”

During a press conference at the White House on Thanksgiving, Trump told reporters that he would vacate the White House if the Electoral College confirmed Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the president-elect on Dec. 14, though Trump has nevertheless maintained that he is the rightful winner “by a landslide,” and that Biden’s apparent win is fraudulent.

The Biden campaign echoed Waters’ sentiment in the days after the election, seeming to imply that Trump would have to be forcibly removed from the executive mansion by the military or the Secret Service. “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide the election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” Biden campaign Director of Rapid Response Andrew Bates told FOX on Nov. 6.

