Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and in Washington DC the day will also be spent honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s declaration:

In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Will this involve having an essential party for him at a restaurant that’s otherwise closed? Sorry we have to ask, it’s just that we’re getting used to hypocrisy ensuing.

Yep, that’s the one!

Looking around, I figured every day in DC was Dr. Fauci Day. https://t.co/ybKVsd9epH — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 23, 2020

Hey, great point.

broke: Christmas Eve

woke: Fauci day https://t.co/sbc5YyTM7n — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) December 23, 2020

These weirdos are one step away from deifying this goofy bureaucrat. “From now on Christmas Eve is known as St. Fauci’s Day!” https://t.co/1smzN7YDLF — d00msect (@d00msect) December 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci does look good for 80 though.

