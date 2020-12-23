https://thepostmillennial.com/progressive-news-site-vox-slammed-for-deleted-tweet-discouraging-masks-to-fight-spread-of-covid

In what has been describe as “memory holing,” progressive website Vox has been severely criticized for taking down previous tweets from March recommending people not wear masks.

We’ve deleted two tweets from March about mask-wearing. Though we replied with an update when CDC guidance changed to recommend masks, recent replies suggest the time frame of the update was unclear. To ensure current public health guidance is clear, we deleted the tweets. — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 21, 2020

One of the original tweet, the one in which they talked about mask use, has been reproduced here:

This tweet (from March) has just been deleted pic.twitter.com/rs4IMKB7cM — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) December 21, 2020

Of course, Vox is hardly the only entity to have come out as saying that masks aren’t really necessary. Now famous is the video clip from none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, who clearly says the exact same thing back in March:

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences — people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face,” claims Fauci in the video.

Fauci goes on to say at the end of the clip that “masks should be saved for the people who need it.”

Needless to say, there is a lot of debate and controversy now raging due to the removed tweets from Vox. One user said:

There were dozens of massive studies on Coronaviruses indicating the best prevention is widespread adoption of mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing. There has NEVER been science that says people shouldn’t wear masks during a coronavirus pandemic. Public health frauds did that. — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) December 21, 2020

Another person chimed in:

Deleting significant tweets is akin to rewriting history. Dr. Ian Lipkin told WaPo that it was unlikely that coronavirus would “reach the level that we annually lose to flu.” Dr. Chiu said: “There’s no need to wear surgical masks.” The Internet remembers everything. — Joel K (@joelnelfelyn) December 21, 2020

One Twitter user simply responded:

cowards — big F to a brave little toaster (@eigenrobot) December 21, 2020

