Many experts believe that Vice President Mike Pence has the duty to throw out electoral college recommendations in the 2020 election that are based on fraud.



This will then force these states to have their legislatures choose the set of delegates they believe will best represent the state’s election results.

Ivan Raiklin has studied the Constitution and found some absolutely fascinating information. He is reporting that a peaceful and Constitutionally lawful resolution to the situation we are in is at hand and may begin tomorrow.

Later today President Trump retweeted this on Wednesday. This puts pressure on his Vice President to act in obedience to this US Constitution.

If Mike Pence fails to act — he will lose the Trump voters. We don’t need another weakling Republican.

If Mike Pence chooses to do what is right it will position him for 2024.

It’s Mike’s choice.

America, @VP @Mike_Pence MUST do this, tomorrow! To defend our Constitution from our enemies: Foreign: China, Russia, Iran & Domestic: BigTech Censorship, MSM Censorship, Corrupt Officials at the Federal, State, and Local levels! Let him know! pic.twitter.com/GvBAlzeGFg — Ivan #PenceCard Raiklin (@Raiklin) December 22, 2020

