https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/23/mollie-hemingway-trump-fight-against-disgraceful-pork-stuffed-covid-bill-illustrates-strength-of-conservative-populism/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway said on Fox News Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s fight against the latest pork-stuffed coronavirus relief package is emblematic of conservative populism’s strength.

“I think what the president is showing here is that he still is the president, that he’s more in line with that populist sentiment throughout the country than he is the swamp, and that he still has something to say,” Hemingway said the day after Trump threatened a veto of the legislation he declared a “disgrace.”

“Congress basically has one job, which is to pass the budget for the year. They have the whole year to do it,” Hemingway said. “They do this thing where they hold people hostage. They know that people need COVID relief, so they dangle that out there and say ‘Well, you know we need this thing so you’re going to have to pass this horrifically bloated and ridiculous bill with aid going all over the world.’”

The $900 billion COVID spending bill, recently passed by both houses with bipartisan majorities, is combined with the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the government. Both are riddled with line items to special interests, foreign ventures, and art centers that remain closed.

“These things should be separated. They always should have been separated. The aid to Americans who have had their lives destroyed by radical government shutdowns should have been coming a long time before now,” Hemingway said, emphasizing that while the threat of a looming government shutdown used to terrify people, shutdowns have become routine again in the year of COVID.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

