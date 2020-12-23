https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/nail-christs-crucifixion-found-box-inscribed-jesus-king/

(DAILY MAIL) — Priceless Christian relics have been discovered in a secret chamber of a monastery that allegedly includes a nail used in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Archaeologists working in the Milevsko monastery in the Czech Republic found a six-inch long piece of nail inside a box adorned with a 21-karat gold cross.

The box was built between 260 and 416 AD and is inscribed with the letters ‘IR,’ which translates to ‘Jesus is King.’

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

