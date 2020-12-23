https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/new-congresswoman-boebert-oppose-electors-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Lauren Boebert, the first-time congresswoman-elect from Colorado, became the latest Republican on Thursday to declare she will object to the Electoral College slate supporting Joe Biden when Congress officially reviews results on Jan. 6.

“Guided by the U.S. Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th,” Boebert tweeted.

Boebert, a gun-toting conservative, joins other Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz, Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorne and incoming Alabama Sen Tommy Tuberville, who have signaled their intent to object to the Electoral College in support of President Trump’s claims of election irregularities.

Boebert brushed off social-media criticisms after her announcement.

“Newsflash: I’m not here to make a career for myself. I’m here to save our country from socialists,” she pushed back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

