New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that a plan is being reviewed which would allow 6,700 fans to attend the Buffalo Bills upcoming playoff game.

The plan would be contingent on rapid-result coronavirus testing, and contact tracing.

“You could show up a half an hour before a football game, and get a test, and go into a game,” Cuomo said.

If approved, the plan would involve testing fans before the game and conducting contact tracing if the virus spreads within the stadium.

“We’re exploring some options,” Cuomo stated. “The Bills proposed 6,700 fans for their upcoming playoff game. The New York State Department of Health is working on a model where fans get tested on the way in and contact traced after to see what the effect is.”

The plan would need to be approved and all resources needed would need to be in place before January 9 at the latest. The Bills have clinched their first home playoff berth in 25 years and will play the game on either January 9 or January 10.

