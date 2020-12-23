https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-could-potentially-lose-2-house-seats-report_3630826.html

The state of New York could lose up to two of their congressional house seats in the next apportionment, according to a new report by Election Data Services, a political consulting firm.

The Dec. 22 report (pdf), which the firm says is based on new Census Bureau population estimates, “shows a subtle but significant change in the upcoming apportionment process.”

“Under the back-dated April 2020 data, New York would only see a single seat lose, instead keeping their 26th seat (seat #435) by only 20,337 people,” the report states. “But the July population estimates shows New York loosing two congressional districts, that second seat by only 24,428 people.”

The apportionment process involves dividing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states. The Census Bureau is currently processing the data from this year’s census.

According to the census website, the bureau will send redistricting counts to the states around April 1, 2021. This information is then used to “redraw legislative districts based on population changes.”

Currently, New York has two senators and 27 seats in the House of Representatives. In 2012, New York state lost two seats to reapportionment.

It has been widely reported that people have in recent times started to leave New York for other states. Protracted lockdown measures, increasing crime, and high taxes are just a few of the reasons driving people away from New York City.

Ten congressional districts could shift between 17 states, according to the report. Other states like Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon could all gain a single seat.

Florida, according to the report, could possibly gain a second seat, while Texas might even gain a third seat.

Li Hai contributed to this report.

