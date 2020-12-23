https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/new-york-restaurants-ban-cuomo-de-blasio/

(FOX NEWS) — New York City restaurants owners are considering banning Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio from eating at their establishments — a move to hit back against the latest restrictions banning indoor dining during the frigid winter months as well as constantly shifting rules during the coronavirus pandemic that have forced business owners to pay out of pocket with little government assistance.

Michael Quinn, whose family owns Coney Island’s famous Feltman’s hot dog brand, told Fox News thousands of restaurants were contemplating the ban to give “a taste of their own medicine” to politicians, whom he says have enacted restrictions that go against science. Less than 2% of cases can be traced to indoor dining, compared to the 70% traced to households and small gatherings, according to New York state.

Though he does not currently own a restaurant, Quinn — a lifetime New Yorker from Brooklyn — started the Facebook group “NYC Restaurants Open” in March to create a space for business owners to communicate. Describing himself as a liberal Democrat who voted for Cuomo, Quinn said he did not create the group to be political — but now the governor and mayor have gone too far.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

