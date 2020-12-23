https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/nick-searcy-blasts-lindsey-grahams-suggestion-to-link-section-230-legislation-to-the-2000-relief-payment/

Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested on Twitter this morning that President Trump might support the current Covid-19 relief bill AND the omnibus spending bill if Congress added Section 230 legislation to his demand for an increase in direct payments to $2000:

Appreciate the fact that Speaker Pelosi supports President @realDonaldTrump‘s idea to increase direct payments to $2,000 per person. The American people are hurting and deserve relief. I know there is much bipartisan support for this idea. Let’s go further. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2020

I hope Speaker Pelosi will agree with President Trump that Big Tech needs to be reined in by winding down Section 230 liability protections. I have reason to believe this combination will lead to President Trump supporting the NDAA and COVID19 omnibus bills. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2020

Let’s go big for the American people. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2020

This means Sen. Graham will keep all the wasteful spending in the bill and borrow money for the extra relief payments:

BREAKING: President Trump sends COVID bill back to Congress, demands direct payments be increased from $600 to at least $2,000 per person. Also demands slashing ‘wasteful’ foreign aid. – https://t.co/BB53OiMGe1 pic.twitter.com/6i0xDgT2Rv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 23, 2020

So, will that fly? Let’s check in with Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy, shall we. . .

These people are the ruling class. They are the actual enemy. All Democrats, and a lot of Republicans. This situation is unsustainable. https://t.co/2CStlW7ii5 — SUPER-SPREADER Dr.Nick Searcy,INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 23, 2020

He’s right. “This situation is unsustainable”:

But you said this morning it was also important to send millions to Pakistan so women there could open bank accounts without their husbands’ permission. Or some such nonsense. https://t.co/wIZcb23PMF — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) December 23, 2020

It’s simple, actually:

Americans want direct relief to the people and small businesses not to the Kennedy Center and ‘gender programs’ in Pakistan This isn’t hard. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 23, 2020

This is a total flip-flop for Sen. Graham, by the way. He used to say “throwing money at a problem” won’t help:

LOL. Here’s Lindsey Graham back in March on stimulus checks as money wasted: “It won’t help the economy just throwing money at a problem.” It’s okay, Lindsey. I ain’t even mad. Just get it done. Throw that $2,000!https://t.co/sLwktofRo2 https://t.co/Vf3cusfFVu pic.twitter.com/MtJ18d5QkF — Scott Santens🧢🏄‍♂️ (@scottsantens) December 23, 2020

So, which is it, senator?

