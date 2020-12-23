https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/nick-searcy-blasts-lindsey-grahams-suggestion-to-link-section-230-legislation-to-the-2000-relief-payment/

Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested on Twitter this morning that President Trump might support the current Covid-19 relief bill AND the omnibus spending bill if Congress added Section 230 legislation to his demand for an increase in direct payments to $2000:

This means Sen. Graham will keep all the wasteful spending in the bill and borrow money for the extra relief payments:

So, will that fly? Let’s check in with Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy, shall we. . .

He’s right. “This situation is unsustainable”:

It’s simple, actually:

This is a total flip-flop for Sen. Graham, by the way. He used to say “throwing money at a problem” won’t help:

So, which is it, senator?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...