MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace pressed former New Jersey Gov. Chris ChristieChris ChristieChristie says he won’t rule out running against Trump in 2024 Trump must concede as a holiday gift to the nation Chris Christie posts video to people refusing to wear a mask: ‘Learn from my experience’ MORE about his support of President Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Pelosi responds to Trump: Let’s push for K checks ‘this week’ MORE as he explores the possibility of running for president himself in 2024.

“I don’t remember you coming out and forcefully pushing back against Donald Trump’s comments on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape. You didn’t defend him, but you didn’t withdraw your support,” Wallace asked Christie on Tuesday. “I didn’t hear you, after he called African nations ‘bleep-hole nations.’ I didn’t hear you distance yourself from this president at any point until the target for his ire and lawlessness was the democracy you haven’t ruled out leading in four years. Are you simply making a political calculation that you can clean the Trump stink off you faster than Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioFederal Bureau of Prisons reverses on withholding COVID-19 vaccine from inmates Think small business relief was a ‘Success’? Ask businesses in communities of color Congress races to clinch coronavirus deal as shutdown looms MORE or some of the other competitors?”

Christie, who ran for president in 2015, before ending his campaign and throwing his support behind Trump replied: “No.”

“Not at all Nicolle, and in fact, at the end of it, I made a decision back in 2016 that the choice between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFederal prosecutors mulled request for Giuliani electronic communications: report China knocks Trump over suggestion it was behind cyberattack The most turbulent election in a generation, and for all the furor nothing changed MORE was one where I was with Donald Trump. I don’t regret that choice, I still don’t regret it today. I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton today, if that choice were to be made,” he said. “So that’s not what I’m saying. But what I am saying is that, you know, I evaluate these things one at a time. You picked places of things where I haven’t spoken out. And there have been any number of things where I have spoken out.”

Christie said he was critical of the way Trump has spoken about current and former law enforcement officials such as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsWarren planning April release of new book, ‘Persist’ Barr exit hints at further tumult under Trump Top GOP lawmakers call for Swalwell to be removed from Intelligence Committee MORE, who he called “horribly flawed” and current FBI director Chris Way.

During an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt this week, Christie said he has not ruled out a run for president in 2024 and explained his role in helping Trump prepare for debates this fall against president-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNewsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Karl Rove tears into Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell over election claims MORE.

“The last bit of advice, you know, I was in the Oval Office with him, and he’s getting ready to leave for the debate. And he said to me, you get one last shot,” Christie said. “And I said let Joe Biden talk. If you let him talk, he will hurt himself. And he gave me a thumbs-up, and he walked out of the Oval Office. And he interrupted him 71 times in 90 minutes. So no, he didn’t, that was not the debate I advised him to have.”

