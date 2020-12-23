https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/official-suspended-40-days-without-pay-18-year-old-blackface-photo/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A Kentucky public school superintendent has been suspended for 40 days without pay after an 18-year-old photo of him in blackface was brought to light in October.

The Paducah Public School Board said Donald Shively’s time off will be “for the purposes of additional education, training and community involvement,” according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

WPSD-6 notes that all that training, etc., is specifically for “racial equity.” Twenty days of the suspension will occur this year, and the other 20 next year.

