Moments ago, Nancy Pelosi responded to President Trump’s demands to change the spending bill and increase direct payments to Americans.

Pelosi wrote “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

Pelosi, however did not mention Trump’s demand to also cut “wasteful” items.

Earlier today, President Trump released a video threatening to veto the spending bill and demanding changes.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said in the video posted to Twitter.

Trump also called for Congress to “get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items” from the package, threatening “or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

