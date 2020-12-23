https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/raphael-warnock-georgia-ex-wife-kelly-loeffler/2020/12/23/id/1002912

Recently released police body camera footage shows a domestic dispute between Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and his ex-wife after she claimed that the Democrat ran over her foot while leaving last March.

“So I’m like, ‘move,'” the video shows Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, telling police. “I close the car door … and I start to move, slightly, thinking she’s clear, and I barely move. And all of a sudden she’s screaming that I ran over her foot.”

His ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, told officers: “This man is running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I work at the mayor’s office, and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line. That is what is going on here and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

Warnock was not charged with a crime, and a police report states that medical officials could not find visible injuries, such as bruising or broken bones, after examining Ndoye’s foot.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired the footage on his show Tuesday night, about two weeks before Warnock faces Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election.

“Domestic abuse is a very serious issue, and this new body cam footage is certainly difficult to watch,” Loeffler said in a statement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Georgians deserve answers to these very serious allegations, and his ex-wife’s voice deserves to be heard.”

A spokesperson for Warnock ripped the senator, saying she has “spent her entire campaign attacking Reverend Warnock and has now stooped to a new low of attacking his family. While she continues to wage her pathetic and dishonest campaign, Reverend Warnock will keep fighting for the people of Georgia who Kelly Loeffler left behind.”

