The latest results of a poll among Georgia registered voters shows women are split between the Republican and Democrat candidates in the U.S. Senate runoff.

All in Together, which has teamed up with Lake Research and Emerson College Polling to study women voters in 2020, found that 50 percent of female respondents said they have or will vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff over Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who received 49 percent support per Breitbart.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., received 50 percent of the female vote, while Democrat opponent Raphael Warnock earned 49 percent in the poll published Tuesday.

Overall in the survey conducted among 605 registered Georgia voters, including 332 women, Loeffler and Perdue held a three-point lead (51 percent to 48 percent) ahead of the Jan. 5 election that will determine which party will hold the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Poll results showed 45 percent of women were “much more interested” in voting in the Senate runoff after seeing the presidential election results. The top issue for women was finding an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loeffler and Perdue both led 53 percent to 47 percent among male voters.

Among female Democrats, 32 percent said COVID-19 was their top priority, followed by 26 percent who cited healthcare, and 19 percent who said social justice.

Among Republican women, 54 percent said the economy was their top priority, followed healthcare (17 percent).

Black women in Georgia said COVID-19 (36 percent) and the economy (20 percent) were their top two priorities.

Polling was conducted Dec. 14-16 and results have a plus/minus 5.4 percentage point margin of error.

