The massive voter fraud that nobody in mainstream media or Big Tech is willing to discuss must be investigated by the Department of Justice. Lame duck Attorney General William Barr never put serious effort into it, and some would say he likely hampered any efforts to expose the widespread theft of our election results. But patriots know some of the truth and now President Trump is calling for a special counsel to help expose the rest of it.

After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

"After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!"

Within two minutes after posting this, the Tweet was quickly labeled as “disputed” by Twitter, just as they label nearly all of his Tweets on the subject. But that has not deterred the President from seeking the truth.

Rumors circulated earlier this week that at a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, attorney Sidney Powell’s name was discussed. Since then, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani have dispelled notions of serious considerations for Powell to be named special counsel. Is this a signal from President Trump that he disagrees with his top lawyer?

Whether it’s Powell or someone else, this needs to happen immediately. The joint session of Congress during which electoral voters are counted is less than two weeks away. Special counsels are notorious for moving very slowly and methodically as the process demands. Russiagate special counsel Robert Mueller took nearly two years to determine that very little happened.

But even if conclusions, indictments, or reports from a special counsel are unlikely to happen before the election is officially over, the powers bestowed on one could result in revelations that can be used by the various people attempting to correct the election results. Special counsels have more access to sensitive data than the President’s attorneys or other groups, so being able to ask the right questions and collect the right information may be enough to turn the tide.

We have often pointed to a “MOAB,” or Mother Of All Bombshells, as the most likely path through which election fraud can finally and unambiguously be fully exposed to the point that Biden-supporters in media, Big Tech, and even the Democratic Party are forced to act. A special counsel, if assigned immediately, could be a way to draw the MOAB out in time.

We need every available tool employed to bring the truth to light and prevent this coup from being successful. A special counsel is a long-term tactic, but it could yield fast results if the White House moves quickly.

