As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

President Donald Trump issued a new series of presidential pardons Wednesday night, as he approaches the end of his term. Among those named were Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, who both worked on Trump’s Presidential campaign.

It was the second series of commutations and pardons in two days.

Manafort and Stone, like George Papadopoulos, who was also recently pardoned by Trump, were subjects of the Mueller investigation into purported Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Charges against them stemmed from the investigation.

Also on the list was Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Margaret Hunter, the ex-wife of Duncan Hunter, who is a former California Representative.

Kushner was convicted of preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation and making false statements. Hunter was convicted of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds in 2019.

According to Fox News, There were a total of 26 pardons and three commutations of sentences issued this time around, compared to the last round, which had 15 pardons and 5 commutations.



