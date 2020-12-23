https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-retweets-gateway-pundit-video-showing-poll-workers-stuffing-ballots-tabulators-numerous-times-election-night/

President Trump tweeted a Gateway Pundit video where we identified Georgia ballot workers jamming ballots into tabulators multiple times late on election night.

President Trump just now retweeted our video where we show Georgia poll workers jamming multiple ballots through tabulators multiple times. The video aired on OAN:

We shared this video on December 4, when we pointed out that one of the participants in the ballots under the desk scandal grabbed the ballots and started jamming the ballots into the Dominion tabulators three times.

Georgia’s results are a total fraud.

The Democrats using people like these poll workers stole the election for Joe Biden.

Tens of thousands of ballots in Georgia are fraudulent.

