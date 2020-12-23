https://noqreport.com/2020/12/23/president-trumps-call-for-2000-stimulus-checks-went-against-advisors-report/

Advisors to the President were against his pushback on the stimulus bill Congress sent him Tuesday as well as the video he delivered to America detailing what he wanted instead. He also panned requests to talk about it that night from Republican leadership, according to reporting by One America News reporter Jack Posobiec.

NEW: Some White House advisors tried to stop Trump from making the $2000 video. He vetoed them. GOP leadership wanted to talk tonight afterward, but the President said there was nothing more to talk about. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 23, 2020

It would make sense that some advisors would push back knowing the adherence to The Swamp that is present in his administration. Despite his best efforts to fill the White House with loyalists, he has learned for the last four years that snakes worked their way in more often than not. The original bill, which passed by overwhelming majorities in both chambers, was loaded with pork that included several billion dollars in foreign aid and investments.

Several Republican lawmakers took to Twitter after the President’s speech to implore him to reconsider, but it’s almost certain he will not budge on his demands. Ironically, some of those on Capitol Hill who supported his calls for amendments were not among his most prolific supporters. Even Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called for a “clean” $2000 per individual bill with other considerations sent separately.

The goal of the bill, at least as it was portrayed by members of Capitol Hill, was to give much-needed economic stimulus to individuals and small businesses who have been financially decimated by COVID-19 lockdowns. As a new and more draconian round of lockdowns hits many areas across the country, the notion of receiving $600 per person while millions or even billions of tax dollars were distributed to congressional pet projects was not popular.

Instead of pushing back on the President, it would behoove his advisors and Republican lawmakers to get on board with his stimulus plan. This is what populism looks like, and it will be appreciated widely by the people.

