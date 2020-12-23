https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/race-quotas-continue-to-break-the-democratic-party
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, Born in 1933, Claims She Hasn’t Considered Retiring: ‘I Don’t Feel My Cognitive Abilities Have Diminished’
December 19, 2020
Irish Scientists, Doctors: Lockdowns Don’t Work
November 19, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy