When the left mocks conservatives for calling out aspects of their agenda, people should pay attention. If Democrats and their allies in the activist media lambast people on the right who make accusations of a wish to take Americans’ guns, it’s because the progressive left really does want to take their guns.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently demonstrated that this principle is also applicable when it comes to the redistribution of wealth. Prominent leftists ridicule conservatives who point out their socialist tendencies, especially when it comes to economics. But it appears that much of the criticism leveled at the left is on point.

DeBlasio Accidentally Spills The Beans

Mayor de Blasio said the quiet part out loud during a Dec. 18 press conference in which he discussed the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that the “COVID era has taught” him that “fighting disparities” should be a top priority:

“And we need to do better, and we will, and that means a commitment to fighting disparities and inequality in every part of the life of New York City. And that certainly takes us to education, where if you’re talking about the problems of disparity, if you’re talking about structural racism, certainly policing is not the only area to talk about. There are many areas to talk about, and education must be front and center.” “And from the beginning, what I tried to focus on was a very simple concept; equity and excellence — that we needed to profoundly change the distribution of resources. I like to say very bluntly; our mission is to redistribute wealth. A lot of people bristle at that phrase. That is in fact the phrase we need to use.”

Well, de Blasio at least earns points for honesty, right? The mayor continued: “We have been doing this work for seven years – to more equitably redistribute resources throughout our school system.”

DE BLASIO: “I’d like to say very bluntly: our mission is to redistribute wealth.” pic.twitter.com/bX6KaEKuWg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2020

Take Democrats At Their Word

The New York City mayor is not the only Democrat leader who has called for wealth redistribution. The concept has been championed by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and several others.

In many cases, leftists conceal their redistributionist agenda by simply pushing for higher taxes on the rich or hiding it in pie-in-the-sky legislative proposals like the Green New Deal. But the objective is the same nonetheless: They wish to push the country further toward their vision of a Marxist utopia.

