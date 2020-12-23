https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/rep-pressley-wants-inmates-among-first-to-receive-vaccine/

BOSTON, MA — Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is fighting to move prison inmates toward the front of the line to receive the Coronavirus vaccine. During a CNN interview on Sunday, she said incarcerated men and women should be “prioritized in the distribution of the vaccine.”

During the CNN interview, Rep. Pressley stated:

“I’m going to continue to fight for our most vulnerable — communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, for our health care workers, for our essential workers, for incarcerated men and women to be prioritized in the distribution of the vaccine.”

Pressley has long been a vocal supporter of prisoner rights and is calling for prisoners to receive the same priority as health care workers and essential workers.

Pressley’s home state of Massachusetts has declared that inmates, along with people in homeless shelters, will receive the vaccine by the end of February, following closely behind health care workers, emergency medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

In Massachusetts, prisoners will receive vaccinations before senior citizens and at-risk people. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis criticized prioritizing prisoners. He said that prisoners in his state will wait:

“There’s no way that prisoners are going to get it before members of a vulnerable population. There’s no way it’s going to go to prisoners before it goes to people who haven’t committed any crime. That’s obvious. So those are just false.”

Although several states have placed inmates in the first round of vaccine inoculations, no other state ranked them as high as Massachusetts. Federal health officials have recommended that corrections officers and staff at state facilities receive high priority. Federal officials have not addressed inmates.

Rep. Pressley, a member of the so-called “Squad,” has created waves previously when addressing prisoner rights. One year ago, she released her “People’s Justice” resolution. The resolution calls for sweeping changes to the criminal justice system. The resolution calls for a substantial reduction in the number of people incarcerated in America’s jails.

The resolution calls for, among other things, the decriminalization of consensual sex work and low-level offenses, which the plan labels a byproduct of poverty, homelessness, discrimination, and addiction. The plan also includes a call for an end to the death penalty, including life sentences without the possibility of parole, which the resolution calls “death by incarceration.”

Rep. Ayanna also called for the release of prisoners during the coronavirus outbreak. During a March interview on MSNBC, she said that she and other lawmakers, including fellow “Squad” members Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MN), have lobbied the Bureau of Prisons for “compassionate” releases. She said:

“This pandemic, COVID-19, has certainly highlighted and exasperated every socio, ratio, and political fault line in our country.

And I’m just advocating to make sure that when we are talking about those that are most vulnerable, our low-income residents and citizens, those experiencing homelessness, our seniors, that we are also including the incarcerated men and women, who are certainly amongst one of the most vulnerable populations.”

Also in March, Rep. Ayanna attacked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for using prison labor to manufacture hand sanitizers, calling the practice “demeaning.” In a tweet, she said:

“Wow. Considering that many incarcerated men & women are subjected to inhumane conditions, including no hand soap, & hand sanitizer is banned in most prisons, this is especially demeaning, ironic & exploitive.”

Although she wants prisoners to be prioritized above most people, she received the first of her two shots on Saturday. After receiving the injection, she said:

“I am feeling well and encourage everyone in our community to take the first opportunity available to receive the vaccine in the weeks and months to come. I am grateful to the scientists, researchers, and frontline health care workers who have worked tirelessly over the last several months to develop a vaccine that is safe and effective.”

Ayanna Pressley and ‘squad’ pushing to commute prison sentences to keep felons healthy

March 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While most Americans are worried about whether or not their place of employment will remain open or whether psychotic nutjobs have cleaned out the store shelves of basic necessities, some politicians are worried about…prisoners.

Massachusetts “squad” member and congressman Ayanna Pressley thinks now is a great time to commute prison sentences of some federal prisoners.

In an interview with self-proclaimed “reverend” and wanna-be journalist Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Pressley said she and other congressional Democrats were trying to convince the Bureau of Prisons for “compassionate” releases due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“When we are talking about our most vulnerable, our low-income residents and those experiencing homelessness, our seniors and that we are also including the incarcerated men and women, who are amongst one of the most vulnerable populations and given the crowding and overpopulating in our prisons for a confluence of other reasons we won’t get into in this interview, Rev., but you are certainly well aware of, are an ecosystem and a petri dish for the spreading of this pandemic, which is why I partnered with my colleagues, Representatives [Nydia] Velazquez, [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez and [Rashida] Tlaib, to lobby the Bureau of Prisons to use their full power to communicate guidance for how we will contain and mitigate this epidemic behind the wall.”

Phew, that is quite the run-on diatribe there.

The big “shocker” in that comment? Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib are also advocating for this. The only one missing is Ilhan Omar, which is surprising. Let us examine her statement for a minute.

She equates “low income residents,” and “seniors” with prisoners? Seriously? Pressley, who demonizes members of law enforcement on a routine bases, who compares ICE agents to borderline Nazis, puts prisoners in the same category as senior citizens? As a priority for dealing with coronavirus? Talk about being disconnected from reality.

She continued:

“Specifically, do they have access to testing? Secondly, has anyone tested positive and what are the quarantine measures?

Again, given the overpopulating and the fact that many of these facilities are already subpar and that incarcerated men and women do not have access to soap, to alcohol-based hand sanitizers—to regular showers, what is the guidance for those incarcerated and staff?

And that the B.O.P use their full powers, I think now would be the time to commute some sentences, to exact clemency and to take care of our most vulnerable.

Ten percent of those incarcerated are over the age of 60 and already have an underlying condition. We should be using compassionate release.”

Where to even start. How about “take care of our most vulnerable?” Seriously? Most vulnerable would be those people who are suffering from auto-immune diseases, from cancer, from pulmonary disease.

Our elderly, our World War II veterans, our Korean War veterans. Federal prisoners? Lumped in with those who are truly vulnerable and who need to be prioritized? Is this nutjob serious?

Pressley of course was one of those in Congress who spoke out about the origin of the coronavirus, saying that anyone who said that the virus originated WHERE it actually originated, China, was a racist.

This of course despite the fact that up until recently, numerous sources in and out of the media all referred to the origin of COVID-19 as being China.

Of course, Pressley does not want to stop at federal prisons. She also wants to empty detention centers of illegal “immigrant” detainees, because…you know, ICE is comprised of a bunch of racists.

This past week in Congress, Pressley, who apparently lost some of her gray matter when she lost her hair, asked the following of CDC’s Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci, which of course (because she cannot help herself) included a shot at the president:

“And just because the Administration has an express commitment to criminal justice reform, you know, this president has less commutations than the previous president. However, with overcrowding, the federal corrections system is a breeding ground for deadly outbreak. Dr. Fauci, has the president or any member of the task force raised clemency power to as a method of preventing a potentially devastating outbreak?”

Fauci responded, “TO my knowledge, no. They may have done it not in my presence, but to my knowledge they have not.

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

