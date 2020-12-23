https://hannity.com/media-room/report-pentagon-sending-300000-pounds-of-fresh-holiday-meals-to-troops-deployed-overseas/

The Pentagon is sending more than 300,000 pounds of “holiday food” to troops currently deployed overseas just days before Christmas.

“For the holiday season this year, the Pentagon shipped more than 300,000 pounds of traditional foods – including 51,000 pounds of roasted turkey, 9,000 whole turkeys, 74,000 pounds of beef, 21,000 pounds of ham, 67,000 pounds of shrimp, 16,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 19,000 pounds of pies and cakes, and 7,000 gallons of eggnog – to troops everywhere from Europe and Africa to the Middle East and Asia,” reports Fox News.

“We transport our items based on the shelf life and whether the item is perishable or not. All the turkeys come from the continental United States,” Jasmine Brown, Subsistence branch chief and contracting officer for prime vendors in Europe, Southwest Asia and Alaska, said in a public statement.

“Prime vendors have really had to enforce contingency plans,” Brown said. “The vendors have been implementing all kinds of new methods to combat these issues that have never come up before.”

