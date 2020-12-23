https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531516-republicans-vent-over-surprise-trump-move-on-covid-19-relief

House Republicans vented during a conference call held Wednesday over President TrumpDonald TrumpGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Pelosi responds to Trump: Let’s push for K checks ‘this week’ MORE’s threat to veto the sweeping coronavirus relief and omnibus spending package, which could potentially tee up an end-of-the-year government shutdown.

Trump in a video post to Twitter on Tuesday complained that the $600 direct payments included in the bill were too small, and called for them to be $2,000.

Democrats, who have backed larger payments, are seeking to turn that against the GOP with a unanimous consent request on Thursday to agree to stand-alone legislation that would make the checks $2,000.

During the call, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthySlim majority of Democrats in new poll say Pelosi should retain Speakership Growing number of lawmakers decline early access to COVID-19 vaccine Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal MORE (R-Calif.) told members that he is willing to object to the unanimous consent vote and offer his own, on cuts to spending.

“Members are venting. Kevin at the top went through what we can do — he can object and offer his own [unanimous consent motion],” one source on the call said.

Republicans and the rest of Washington are in the dark on Trump’s plans.

The president is set to travel to his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday. If he does not sign the new legislation, the government would shut down on Dec. 29 without other action by Congress.

Another source on the call said “McCarthy said he talked to Trump and it’s not a sure thing what he’ll do” with the measure.

Trump could also veto the legislation or do nothing, which would result in a pocket veto. While he complained about the bill negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven MnuchinQuestions and answers about the second round of stimulus payments The Hill’s Morning Report – Congress passes year-end COVID-19 relief, omnibus deal Relief bill’s passage sets off scramble to declare victory, assign blame MORE in a video message posted Tuesday, Trump did not say he would veto it.

“Being a member of Congress sucks,” one GOP lawmaker said in response to the ambiguity over government funding.

Multiple sources said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told members he felt “Trump threw us under the bus” with his message, which surprised members of both parties.

Rep. Virginia Foxx Virginia Ann FoxxLobbying world Federal watchdog finds escalating cyberattacks on schools pose potential harm to students House approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall MORE (R-N.C.) called for members to go on TV to defend the COVID-19 relief-spending package.

The call was abruptly cut short after roughly 25 minutes due to leaks to reporters, two sources on the call told The Hill.

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have been vocal in their calls for the president to veto the legislation.

