Rush Limbaugh signed off his radio show Wednesday afternoon with a moving thank you to his listeners, capping an emotion-filled show that featured Rush reminiscing about his radio career and family as well as the news of the day. Rush even spoke about he feels a bit like failure because he has not persuaded more people away from liberalism. But the heart of the show was Rush’s gratitude at surviving the year after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Rush said at one point today he finally understood what New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig meant when he said, “I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth” after he was diagnosed with a fatal illness in 1939 that cut short his baseball career.

Rush traditionally takes a long break over Christmas and New Year’s, usually returning the first work day after January 1, which this time will occur later than usual on Monday, January 4. While Rush did not say this was his last show, many listeners had the feeling it might be.

A listener posted a video clip of Rush closing the the show which had Silent Night performed by Rush favorite Mannheim Steamroller softly playing in the background.

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com:

RUSH: A yearly tradition. We wrap up with Mannheim Steamroller and Silent Night, and my ongoing attempts to thank everybody in the audience — all of you — for everything you mean to me. That last call. That reminds me how much I love all of you, how much I so appreciate everything you’ve meant to me and my family. You don’t have any idea how… I know so many people think this program has changed their lives for the better. You have no idea what you all have meant to me and my family. The day’s gonna come, folks, where I’m not gonna be able to do this. I don’t know when that is. I want to be able to do it for as long as I want to do it. I want to, but the day will come where I’m not going to be able to, and I want you to understand that even when the day comes, I’d like to be here. ‘Cause I have this sense of needing to constantly show my appreciation for all that you have done and meant to me. So I hope you all have a great Christmas, a great new year, and I hope that the things that are in store for all of us in the coming year are certainly better than what we have endured in 2020. I don’t know too many people who’ve enjoyed 2020. There are probably some sickos out there who have. But 2021 has to be better. We’re gonna try to make it that way here at the EIB Network. Again, folks, thank you so much. I wish there were a way to say it other than “thank you.” You’re just the best. My family is just the best. Thank you. Merry Christmas, everybody, from all of us to all of you. Make it happen!

The Rush Limbaugh website has posted transcripts of several segments from today’s show which was among the best of Rush’s over thirty years on radio.

The opening monologue: I’ve Had a Year to Think About What’s Important.

President Trump’s Masterful Speech on the COVID Relief Debacle.

A very interesting talk by Rush, even at this point, where he feels like wasn’t successful: A Part of Me Feels Like a Failure, Politically.

One of the last callers: Caller to Host: You Remind Me of My Dad.

Rush has meant so much to so many people over the years. He has influenced and inspired millions. God bless him and his family.

