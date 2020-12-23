https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/socialist-calls-hannity-radio-show-says-quiet-part-loud-dont-want-unite-want-destroy-every-last-one-audio/

Hannity guest host Rose Unplugged

A Socialist called into Sean Hannity’s radio show this week and said the quiet part out loud.

The Socialist caller, David, told Hannity’s guest host ‘Rose Unplugged’ that conservatives will never win another election again because the left “has the machines and has the courts.”

“We don’t want to unite with you. We want to destroy every last one of you,” the caller said.

When Rose asked what his end game was, the caller said, “A massive global reset that people can’t even imagine now…they have no idea what’s coming for them.”

AUDIO:

SOCIALIST WARNS (THREATS?) There will be MASSIVE global reset on a scale never seen before. Admits CONTEMPT for Conservatives, promises utter destruction…. Rose took call from Socialist when guest hosting for Sean Hannity https://t.co/9XbYF6Ul4H — Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) December 23, 2020

