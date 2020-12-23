https://www.theepochtimes.com/states-should-enact-laws-requiring-independent-probes-into-police-use-of-force-cases-doj_3629954.html

States should introduce laws that require an outside agency to conduct independent criminal investigations into police use-of-force incidents that result in death or injury in order to build public trust, the Justice Department (DOJ) recommended in a newly released report. The report was released as part of a review conducted by the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. It was unveiled in January following an executive order that directed the department to study the state of American policing and determine specific measures to reduce crime and promote the rule of law. The resulting report, issued on Tuesday, provided 10 overarching proposals for change that addressed areas such as fostering respect for the rule of law, alleviating the impact of social problems, crime reduction, and the health and well-being of officers. Some of the recommendations aimed at promoting transparency and accountability when police officers use force. The study was conducted amid …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

