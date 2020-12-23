https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/survey-poll-stimulus-checks/2020/12/23/id/1002930

The congressional stimulus package’s $600 individual payments only satisfy about 7% of Americans, according to a new poll from CivicScience, though the vast majority support a larger payment.

In a survey of over 2,800 Americans, about three-in-four said that the government should send out a second round of stimulus checks, but less than one-in-ten said they supported sending out $600 checks, while more than two-in-three support checks of $1,200 or more.

78% want another round of checks.

7% back $600 checks.

69% want $1,200 checks or more.

21% support checks anywhere between $600 and $1,200.

2% want less than $600.

“The stark divide between the amount Americans deemed sufficient and the amount the recent stimulus package offers comes at a time when roughly one in five U.S. adults report that they expect their financial situation to worsen in the next six months,” the survey notes.

About half of those who responded said that they expect their financial circumstances to “stay the same,” while about one-in-five expect it to “get worse,” and under one-in-three think it will “get better.”

CivicScience adds, “This isn’t entirely surprising considering that this is what Americans have been reporting since July, and what they originally reported in the spring when the first direct payment was issued. Another reason this isn’t surprising: nearly 20% of U.S. adults report that within the past six months, they’ve missed a major payment in order to buy essential items.”

The survey polled 2,792 people from across the country from December 20-21, 2020, with no margin of error given.

