Taxpayer subsidized National Public Radio (NPR) awarded the top slot of their 100 “best” songs of 2020 list to vulgar rap song “WAP,” or “Wet A** P****,” by Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion (real names Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Megan Pete, respectively).

NPR’s Briana Younger gushed over the apparently feminist leanings of the song and mocked the “insecure,” the “zealots,” and the “moral grandstanders” for having the audacity to push back against the song’s obscene lyrics and messaging.

“Cardi B dropped exactly one song this year, but after ‘WAP,’ any more might have been overkill. Raunchy, fun and infinitely quotable, she joins Megan Thee Stallion for a shameless ode to, well, wet-ass p****, that flies in the face of those who might suggest these women’s sexuality is a shortcoming,” Younger praised the hit track. “At every turn, the two dare listeners to look away with a perfect storm of irresistible qualities: the familiar, through a prominent sample of Frank Ski’s Baltimore club classic ‘Whores in This House,’ the taboo in subject and attitude, the spectacle of unity between two of music’s brightest talents.”

“Meg is a more traditional stylist, whose voice oozes unassailable confidence, while Cardi is all theatrics and humor, effortlessly selling every last line, no matter how ridiculous (or anatomically incorrect) — a synergy that refracts the best qualities of one through the prism of the other,” she continued. “Together, they are magic.”

Younger then turned her attention to the song’s critics: “the insecure,” the “zealots, and moral grandstanders.”

“To no one’s surprise, a pair of women honoring their own ladyparts and the pleasures they dish out and expect returned in spades drew the ire of the insecure, of zealots and moral grandstanders,” she wrote. “The backlash, however inseparable from the song’s cultural narrative, only bolsters the argument for its politics of pleasure. At its core, ‘WAP’ is Cardi and Meg’s assertion that their expression, both artistic and sexual, belongs to them and them alone.”

“Such a filthy bit of joy may be born of entertainment, but it persists as necessity — fake prudishness be damned,” Younger closed.

Back in September, conservative commentator Candace Owens came out swinging against the song, and the Democrat Party’s apparent support behind Cardi B.

“Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that [Ben Shapiro] was 100% correct about [Cardi B] and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go,” Owens posted to her Twitter account, captioning a clip from fellow “WAP” critic Ben Shapiro’s “Sunday Special.”

“I completely agree with your assessment about Cardi B,” Owens told Shapiro. “It is one of the biggest insults — if black Americans are not insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement for the entire year, made an appearance and came out because he was gonna do an interview with Cardi B? Do we have nothing better to offer?”

“You’re pandering,” Owens said of the Democrats and Joe Biden specifically. “You look at Cardi B’s Instagram, you see she has millions of followers, and you think, ‘okay this is an illiterate person … they think she’s cool, she’s hip, just by sitting here and taking this interview, black people will vote for me.’ It’s basically saying, ‘black people, you are stupid, you are dumb.’”

