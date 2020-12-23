https://nypost.com/2020/12/23/teen-boy-fatally-shot-in-the-head-at-bronx-deli/

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head at a Bronx deli in broad daylight Wednesday, the NYPD said.

The unidentified teenager was at Ali Kings Deli at 1097 Boston Road when he was struck by a bullet around 12:10 p.m., according to police.

He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, but died a short time later, police said.

The gunman was wearing a black jacket with a light-colored hoodie and a white surgical mask, cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting happened inside or outside the deli, police said.

