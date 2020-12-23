https://noqreport.com/2020/12/23/the-600-stimulus-payment-was-designed-to-divert-our-attention-away-from-voter-fraud/

The supposed stimulus bill that was passed by Congress not only was a slap in the face to every single American citizen, but it was also nothing but a diversion tactic from the real issue of Voter Fraud and the Rigged Election of 2020. Think about it: for the last several days, during the most critical time of the attempt to expose the Deep State of rigging this election, America has been debating the merits of a bill that would give each American $600 and corporations, special interests and foreign countries literally billions of dollars. The Political Elites know what they are doing… they are attempting to divert our attention off of Election Fraud. Unfortunately, they were largely successful.

First of all, as this bill was an insult to all Americans after the government has destroyed so many lives. More importantly, however, it kept Americans from focusing on the rigged election. The Mainstream Media has been trying to instill in our minds that the election is over and Donald Trump has lost. Period. Game Over. Yet, that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are so many different legal pathways to the White House, it’s not even close to be over.

There’s still plenty of time for the Trump Team to expose the fraud for all to see. They have the evidence, sworn affidavits and statistical analysis. They have show how vulnerable the machines are. They’ve exposed serious law-breaking when it comes to how the votes were conducted and tallied. Now, the final piece of the puzzle is who pulled the trigger. They’ve got a few weeks left to expose that.

Do not lose heart. Don’t give up. Don’t allow the Fake News Mainstream Media and the Democrats to distract you from the most important priority: Exposing Voter Fraud. That takes all Conservatives, Patriots and Americans joining together in unison, showing President Trump and the politicians in Washington DC that we demand answers. No more distractions. Just results.

