A number of House Republicans now plan to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election when Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results Jan. 6.

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., who will be part of the House GOP membership when Congress convenes in early January, begged fellow Republicans to join him in the effort Tuesday.

Cawthorn said in a tweeted video:

“I have a message for all other Republicans across the country. If you are not on the record calling for fair, free and just elections now and in the future, I will come to your district, and I will fund a primary opponent against you.”

Efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to reverse the outcome of the election that gave President-elect Joe Biden the victory have not succeeded in the courts.

According to The Hill, the effort in the House will fail because it is not possible for supporters to secure a majority vote given Democrat’s control of the lower chamber.

The effort was first launched by Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Over a dozen lawmakers led by Brooks met with Trump on Monday to discuss objecting to the certification of Biden’s victory, The Hill reported.

They included Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., who tweeted he would lead an objection to Georgia’s electors.

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said Monday he would object to the results if Congress does not investigate voter fraud by Jan. 6, and wrote a letter to Congressional leadership demanding action. Roughly 20 other Republicans signed Babin’s letter.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., tweeted Tuesday he also plans to object to the results, saying “#WethePeople will keep fighting for @realDonaldTrump.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has asked Senators not to join the efforts, and Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., warned it would “go down like a shot dog.”

If no senator joins Brooks, there will not be a debate in either chamber, The Hill noted, adding Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has suggested he would back it.

