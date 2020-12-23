https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/the-paper-of-record-has-spoken-the-nyt-apparently-endorses-having-a-quickie-in-the-bushes-when-out-for-a-run-a/
About The Author
Related Posts
'What did you know'? ABC News' Jonathan Karl suggests that Kayleigh McEnany intentionally exposed brave journos to COVID19
October 2, 2020
Jemele Hill: Sen. Kamala Harris reminded Amy Coney Barrett that she's no RBG (and that's bad?)
October 13, 2020
CIVICS FAIL: Don Lemon's call to 'blow up the entire system' was even too much for his CNN colleague Chris Cuomo
September 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy