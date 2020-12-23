https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/president-first-lady-salute-pandemic-doctors-scientists-and-teachers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump on Thursday evening saluted the doctors, nurses, teachers and scientists who inspired America with “kindness and courage” during the pandemic and declared that the rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine would prove a “Christmas miracle.”

“As you know, this Christmas is different than years past. We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us,” Mrs. Trump said in her and her husband’s annual Christmas message to America. “…We have been inspired by the kindness and courage of citizens across this country.”

The president hailed the medical experts who worked tirelessly to develop a vaccine, which began distribution a few days ago.

“We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives,” he said. “We’re grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers, and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible,” he said. “It is truly a Christmas miracle.”

You can watch the full Christmas Eve address here.

