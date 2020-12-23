https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-threatens-iran-after-iranian-rockets-were-used-in-new-attack

President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday after Iranian rockets were allegedly used in an attack at the start of the week against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“At least eight Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, causing some minor damage on the compound on Sunday,” Reuters reported earlier this week. “The Iraqi military said an ‘outlaw group’ fired eight rockets. Most of the missiles hit a residential complex and a security checkpoint inside the zone, damaging buildings and cars and wounding one Iraqi soldier, a military statement said.”

Trump responded to the attack by posting a photo on Twitter that allegedly showed three rockets that were used in the attack, but failed to launch.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

…Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

